Windsor man who killed, dismembered his parents is sentenced to life without parole

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old Windsor man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing, dismembering and attempting to incinerate his parents in the family fireplace.

“I cannot conceive of a way to fulfill my duty to protect the public that I serve were I to perceive that at some point in time, an individual who committed these crimes should be released back into that public,” Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland said in sentencing Chandler Halderson to the stiffest punishment the state of Wisconsin allows.

It took a jury only two hours on Jan. 20 to find Halderson guilty of two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person in the deaths of his parents, 50-year-old Bart and 53-year-old Krista Halderson, last July.

It followed a week and a half of often-gruesome testimony and other evidence asserting that Halderson shot his parents in the home they shared, then cut up their bodies before first trying to burn them in the family fireplace and then dumping them along the Wisconsin River and at the rural property of the partner of his then-girlfriend’s mother.

Before asking Hyland to hand down the sentence he ultimately did, prosecutors described Halderson’s upbringing as nearly ideal, with two married parents who cared about him and access to good schools, housing and opportunity.

“Almost every homicide I’ve prosecuted there’s been a fairly tragic backstory of the defendant — violence, drugs, just tragedy. You often are left with an explanation — not an excuse — but an explanation as to why a crime occurred,” Deputy District Attorney Andrea Raymond said. “There’s not an explanation here. Chandler grew up with a life of privilege.”

Deputy District Attorney William Brown noted that among the factors the court is supposed to use in deciding whether a convicted murderer should ever be eligible for parole is whether that person has “rehabilitative needs.” But he had “no idea of what they are.”

“He seemed to be a pretty normal kid, with a pretty normal life who did a pretty abnormal thing. ... We don’t know what his rehabilitative needs are,” he said. “And if you don’t have that, I’m not sure how much you can consider that factor.”

One of Halderson’s attorneys, Crystal Vera, made clear that the defense wasn’t asking for future parole, just a chance that a court could consider it at some point. “It’s not a process that is a guarantee,” she said.

She acknowledged that Halderson didn’t have the kind of background that’s common among other convicted murderers, but noted his relatively young age and how that could factor into future rehabilitation.

“Chandler is young. He just turned 24,” Vera said. “There is a lot of growing up, there is a lot of adulting that he’s going to miss out on that he’s going to have to do in an institution, that ultimately is going to affect who he becomes in the future.”

Appeal vowed

Halderson had been silent through the trial, refusing to testify in his own defense or speak to his attorneys about the events of that month, according to a court filing earlier this week, and appearing unmoved by testimony.

Vera and Halderson’s other attorney, Catherine Dorl, called no witnesses, and in a motion entered last Friday, Halderson attempted to skip his own sentencing — a bid Brown called “an affront to the public’s interest” and that Hyland rejected.

That changed for a few brief moments Thursday, when Halderson spoke to the court for the first time by saying he would appeal his conviction and asking for any attorneys “listening and willing to take on my appeal (to) take a moment to please reach out to me.”

“It’s not that I do not have feelings, it’s that I was warned to not show them in the scrutiny of this case,” he said.

Asked after the hearing if their client had ever expressed to his attorneys his desire to appeal or that he had any problem with their representation, Dorl cited attorney-client privilege in declining comment.

Family speaks

In victim impact statements filed with the court before Thursday’s hearing, two people who identified themselves as Halderson’s brother Mitchell’s fiancée and a “best friend” to Bart and Krista called on Hyland to impose life behind bars.

The friend, identified in court documents only as JAH, called Krista a “bubbly person” who was kind, considerate and encouraging, and Bart was remembered for helping his sons attain Eagle Scout status.

“If Chandler could do this to his own family, just imagine what he could do to someone he did not love,” the friend wrote.

Mitchell’s fiancée, identified in court documents only as CAN, said Krista “always made me feel at home” and called Bart a “great handyman” who “helped us set up many things when we moved into our new home.”

As for Halderson, “given the fact that he was capable of such calculated and horrific acts of murder, I do not believe my family would be safe if he were to ever be released from prison,” she writes.

Motive unclear

Halderson’s choice to remain silent through most of the case has left court officials and the public with little clue as to his motive. Prosecutors believe Halderson killed his father after Bart Halderson discovered his son had been lying to the world for months or years about attending college, having a job at American Family Insurance, being part of a rescue dive team and, most recently, being hired to work in Florida for SpaceX.

He was arrested on July 8, a day after he told the Dane County Sheriff’s Office his parents had left for a Fourth of July trip to the family cabin with an unidentified couple on July 2 and never returned — a story investigators soon started poking holes in.

In reality, prosecutors argued, Halderson shot his father in the back on July 1 and his mother a few hours later when she arrived home from work. As he sought over the holiday weekend to cover up the crime, Halderson kept his parents’ body parts in a freezer in the basement, the prosecution theorized, even as his then-girlfriend spent the night. Some remains were never found.

Grandmother’s note

The only member of the Halderson family or its circle of friends to call publicly for a chance at parole for Halderson was his paternal grandmother.

In a handwritten note Raymond read Thursday, Halderson’s grandmother said she loved her grandson “even though what he did was horrific. I can’t believe his parents would want him to be incarcerated for life.”

Hyland said that wasn’t something he could do.

“I cannot grant to Mr. Halderson the generosity of spirit that his grandmother has for him, and which his own parents would surely have had if he had just owned up to what he had deceived them about,” he said. “I cannot say to the community here in this room or at large in this county that Mr. Halderson should have the ability to be reviewed and be considered for release back into our community at any point, despite his young age.”

