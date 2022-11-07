Windsor man charged in federal court for Facebook, email threats against Tony Evers

A Windsor man has been charged in federal court for making email and Facebook threats from out of state against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, including "Tony is a Dead Man Walking" and "Marked For Elimination My Pronouns Are Lakota War Chief I Will Destroy The State of WI Prepare to Die Ahokay Hey."

The two-count complaint against Michael A. Yaker, 52, filed four days before Tuesday's election for governor, says he sent the threatening email and posted the threatening comments to Facebook on Oct. 27 while in or near Kansas, giving federal prosecutors jurisdiction because the communications crossed state lines.

The Dane County Sheriff's detective who investigated the case, Timothy Blanke, says in an affidavit that he had previously known Yaker from threats he'd made against other elected officials going back to 2010, when he did not receive a contract for a building project at Scheidegger County Park.