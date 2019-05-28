Part of the village of Windsor lost power early Tuesday morning following a crash in which the driver was arrested for his alleged second operating while intoxicated offense.
Power was out following the crash reported at 1:15 a.m., with North Towne Road, the road where the crash occurred, shut down while Alliant Energy repaired the damaged power pole to get power on line again.
Francisco Ortega, 23, Madison, was taken to UW Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Ortega was driving south on North Towne Road south of Gray Road when he drove off the road on a curve and hit the power pole, the car rolling several times.
Ortega also was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and operating after revocation.