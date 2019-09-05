Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
State Journal

Windows of two Southwest Side homes were struck by pellets or BBs early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The shots were fired in the 1900 block of Reetz Road shortly after 2 a.m., Sgt. Stuart Moeser said in a statement.

The exterior panes of the windows were damaged, but the interior panes stopped the projectiles, Moeser said.

No injuries were reported.

