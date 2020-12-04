 Skip to main content
Windows broken in thefts from 30-plus vehicles on Far East Side, Madison police say
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Windows were broken in thefts from more than 30 vehicles on the Far East Side Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Numerous victims contacted police shortly before 6:30 a.m. as they woke up and discovered the crimes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

All reported smash-and-grab style thefts, with the number and type of items stolen not yet compiled, DeSpain said.

