A Southeast Side building housing multiple businesses had some of its windows shot out overnight, Madison police said.
Officers found many windows shattered by gunfire at the building at 5225 Femrite Dr., said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain. Some bullets also hit the building's siding.
He said officers found several shell casings at the building on Monday morning.
The damage likely occurred sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The building appears to have been randomly selected, DeSpain said.