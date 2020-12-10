Window shot out while mother, son ride in minivan near Elver Park, Madison police say

A mother and child were riding in a minivan near Elver Park on Wednesday afternoon when their front passenger window was shot out, Madison police reported.
They were heading south on McKenna Boulevard near Morraine View Drive and Elver Park about 4:30 p.m. when their window was shot out, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Responding officers determined it was a BB gun that shot the window, DeSpain said.
Witnesses reported seeing several children in the area at the time, although no one reported seeing any with a weapon, DeSpain said.
