A window in a front door was shattered by a bullet Monday night during gunfire on the city's South Side, but police didn't think the shooting was directed at the residents.
The gunfire happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Post Road, Madison police said.
Nobody was injured in the residence.
"The father was in the kitchen and one of his children was in the living room, when both heard what they initially thought to be fireworks," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"That was until glass of their front door shattered."
Two other children were sleeping upstairs during the gunfire.
"Responding officers located two additional areas of damage, both to the home's siding, that appeared to have been caused by bullets," DeSpain said.
Officers found no evidence any bullet came into the living area of the residence.
"At this time, investigators believe the family was not specifically targeted, as they do not appear to be involved in conflicts with anyone," DeSpain said.
Police talked with others in the neighborhood and one person also reported hearing a series of bangs, and thought it was fireworks at first.
No suspects were identified.
