Wind knocks over wall in construction site, killing worker in DeForest, police say

A strong gust of wind Wednesday blew over a wall that was being placed for a new home, causing the wall to fall onto a construction worker and kill him, according to the DeForest Police Department.

Guadalupe Cervantes Vallin, 42, of Sturtevant, died from injuries he suffered during the workplace accident, according to preliminary results from a forensic exam, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

DeForest police responded about 2:30 p.m. to a medical emergency at a construction site in the 4600 block of Bellflower Drive in the village of DeForest, the Police Department said. Officers found a man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Construction workers had been trying to put a framed wall into place for the home when wind knocked it onto the worker, later identified by the medical examiner as Cervantes Vallin, who was helping put up the wall, police said.

Emergency crews began lifesaving measures and then took Cervantes Vallin to a local hospital. He died at the hospital, the medical examiner said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting the DeForest Police Department in investigating the death.

DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS Department and the Sun Prairie EMS Department assisted at the scene.

