Williamson Street store owner charged with FoodShare benefits fraud

The owner of a Williamson Street gas station and convenience store, along with one of his employees, was charged Tuesday with fraudulently using FoodShare cards that were bought from legitimate recipients, most of them homeless, to buy bulk merchandise to sell at his store.

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court charged Mavi Kuldip Singh, 64, of Madison, the owner of Willy Street Mini Mart, 1130 Williamson St., with knowingly trafficking food stamps, a felony, and public assistance fraud, a misdemeanor.

An employee, Jeff D. Joe, 68, of Madison, faces the same charges, though a lesser degree of the food stamp trafficking charge.

The complaint states people who sold some of the balance of their FoodShare cards to Singh for quick cash told investigators the store became well-known in the neighborhood as a place to get cash, until Singh realized he was under investigation and stopped making the purchases.

One of the FoodShare card owners told investigators he usually got less than 50 cents on the dollar in cash for the balance that was on his cards, the complaint states.

The complaint details transactions made on the cards of eight FoodShare recipients, between April 2019 and April 2021. FoodShare benefits spent on the eight cards by Singh, Joe or others associated with the store totaled $18,960. In all, the complaint states, investigators documented Joe using about 26 assistance recipients' cards to make bulk purchases of such things as soda, milk and bottled water at Woodman's grocery stores between August 2020 and January 2021.

Singh and Joe are scheduled to appear in court on April 4. No attorney was listed for either, and Singh was not at the store Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complaint:

An investigator from the state Department of Health Services Office of the Inspector General discovered that Singh's personal cellphone number had been used to check the balances of more than 45 FoodShare recipients' cards 191 times in 2020.

The entire 16-digit card number is needed to complete that check. Use of the cards also required a four-digit PIN for each card.

The investigator checked the transaction history of each FoodShare recipient's card. An investigation that included surveillance found that Singh, Joe, and others associated with the store were using money from the FoodShare cards to buy stock for Singh's store at Woodman's locations in Madison and Sun Prairie.

Investigators found the cards of 30 FoodShare recipients were used in 143 transactions at the Woodman's locations.

One FoodShare recipient said she never had possession of her card, but said her ex-boyfriend sold the balance on it at the Willy Street Mini Mart every month. She said she didn't even know she had a card until Dane County told her she had state health insurance and FoodShare. She said her ex-boyfriend had told people the gas station on Williamson Street bought cards and they should go there if they needed "fast cash."

The only phone numbers ever used to check the balance on the woman's card over the course of a year belonged to Joe and Singh, investigators found.

Another FoodShare recipient told investigators he had sold his card at the gas station most months until early 2021, when the store's owner declined, telling him "things were hot."

Another said he got angry at Singh because he believed Singh was taking advantage of people by taking all of the benefits off of their cards and only giving them half of their value. The man said he unknowingly had received additional COVID benefits on his card, but Singh used them all without telling him.

One woman told investigators she sold her card to Singh every month and was given half of the money that was on the card. She said during that time she never had possession of her FoodShare card and she had no idea what Singh did with the rest of the money on it. Eventually, she told investigators, he gave the card back to her because "they were checking on him."

