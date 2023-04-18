Authorities are investigating after a couple was found dead in an East Side residence on Sunday.

Police found Fae M. Niglis, 71, and husband Gregory T. Niglis, 68, dead around 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2800 block of Moland Street, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Fae Niglis died of “homicidal violence” while her husband died from a gunshot wound, the medical examiner said.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement that the preliminary autopsy results confirm that Gregory Niglis' death was due to "firearm-related suicide."

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, Fryer said.

Police came to the home after being asked to check on the couple, Fryer said. Upon arrival, police found the woman dead in the living room and the man dead in the basement, Fryer said.