Wienermobile pulled over for traffic infraction

Weinermobile

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile was stopped by a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy for failing to give enough room to another vehicle on the road with emergency lights.

 David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal

WAUKESHA — Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with its emergency lights flashing.

The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet posted Monday. It showed a picture of the sheriff’s deputy’s SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags #MoveOver #SlowDown and #Wienermobile.

Traffic laws require vehicles to move out of the lane closest to another car that is on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 and it has gone through several iterations since then.

