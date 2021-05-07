‘Why couldn’t you have shot me?’ suspect who pointed loaded gun at himself asks police after arrest

A man wanted in a violent domestic incident who pointed a loaded gun at himself while fleeing before being arrested Thursday morning made multiple statements that he wished officers had shot him, Madison police reported.

Trendell O. Johnson, 33, told police when taken into custody, “Why couldn't you have shot me?" "I wish y'all would've just shot me," and, "I wish you would've just mixed up your gun for your Taser," officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Police initially were dispatched Thursday to an address in the North District for a domestic violence incident in which Johnson had choked and held a knife to a victim's face, Malloy said.

Officers located Johnson’s vehicle in the 5000 block of Camden Road on the East Side and set up tire deflation devices in numerous spots around his location, ultimately leading to all four tires on Johnson’s vehicle being punctured, Malloy said.

The vehicle then went a short distance before stopping. Johnson got out, turned and faced officers, placing a handgun in his mouth while near heavy traffic on South Stoughton Road. He then walked backward while trying to pull the trigger, then turned and walked away with the gun in his mouth, Malloy said.