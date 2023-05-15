Whitewater police said they are investigating the robbery of Fort Community Credit Union on Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a robbery at the credit union at 203 E. Milwaukee St. in Whitewater, Chief Dan Meyer said in a statement.

The investigation determined that at about 3:11 p.m. a man entered the credit union wearing sunglasses, a black medical mask, dark cargo pants, and a gray zip-up hoodie over a bright yellow shirt with dark lettering beginning with the letter “Y” that was larger than the rest of the lettering on the upper chest, Meyer said.

The suspect was carrying a fabric lunch tote, wearing a single glove, and was described as a white male, about 6-foot, with a slender build, Meyer said.

The suspect is seen in the accompanying pictures from surveillance cameras.

He approached the counter with a note demanding money, but didn’t show or imply a weapon. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the credit union at 3:14 p.m. in what was reported to be a dark hatchback vehicle with white stripes, possibly a newer model Mini Cooper, Meyer said.

Whitewater police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 262-473-0555 option 4. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.