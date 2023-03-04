Police in Whitewater are investigating the death of a newborn found in a field Saturday morning near a mobile home park.

The newborn was reported to authorities at 11:12 a.m., near Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park on North Tratt Street, Whitewater Police Chief Dan Meyer said.

No additional information was released by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Whitewater police at 262-473-0555, option #4, or email the Whitewater Detective Bureau at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) or aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger).

Anonymous tips can also be shared using P3Tips.com.

Police want to remind people that under Wisconsin law, parents have the right to give up custody of newborns 72 hours after birth, anonymously and confidentially.

Under the Safe Heaven for Newborns legislation, parents can drop off newborns with a law enforcement officer, hospital staff or emergency medical services member, without legal consequences.