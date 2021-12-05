 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitewater police chief on paid leave for unspecified incident outside the city
0 Comments
alert
WHITEWATER

Whitewater police chief on paid leave for unspecified incident outside the city

  • 0

Whitewater’s police chief is on paid leave while an unspecified incident that occurred outside the city is investigated, the Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Chief Aaron M. Raap is not on leave as a punitive measure but in accordance with Police Department policy, a statement posted to Facebook said, and an outside agency will conduct an “internal investigation” into the incident.

“The Whitewater Police Department operations will continue without disruption and with full expectation of providing high quality services to our community,” the statement said.

Aaron Raap

Raap

Deputy Chief Dan Meyer will serve as acting chief until further notice, the statement said.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” the statement said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics