Whitewater man gets 9 years in federal prison for 5 armed robberies in same month

A Whitewater man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for five armed robberies in Rock County in two weeks in October 2019, the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to the prison term followed by a three-year term of supervised release, Blader said.

In 2019, Murn robbed Tex’s Grocery, 1909 Saint Lawrence Ave. in Beloit, on Oct. 17; Casey’s General Store, 464 S. John Paul Road in Milton, on Oct. 23; Stop N’ Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St. in Janesville on Oct. 24; Mulligans BP Convenience, 3961 Milton Ave. in Janesville, on Oct. 26; and Rollette Oil Gas Station, 1451 Madison Road in Beloit, on Oct. 30, Blader said.

Because Murn was armed with a gun during the robberies he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence, Blader said.

