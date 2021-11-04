Whitewater man arrested for killing deer in Janesville, police say

A Whitewater man has been arrested for killing a deer in Janesville, police reported.
On Oct. 27, the Janesville Police Department and conservation wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began investigating after receiving several tips of a whitetail buck killed in the city of Janesville near the city landfill, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
On Wednesday night, Janesville police arrested Jason Kline, 40, of Whitewater, on tentative charges of trespass to land, bow and crossbow hunting restrictions, and discharge weapon in city limits, Severson said.
The investigation is still continuing, Severson said.