Whitewater man arrested for alleged 4th OWI after hitting a tree

A Whitewater man was arrested on several tentative charges including a fourth drunken driving offense after a crash in Walworth County Friday night.

According to a statement from the Walworth Sheriff's Office, Sergio Alvarez, 35, failed to negotiate a curve, hitting a tree with his truck.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. near W8146 Millis Road in the Town of Whitewater. There were three passengers in the vehicle, Camillo Martinez Gonzalez, 40, Noe De Jesus Arias Polo, 27, and Adan Graciano Gonzalez, 33. After being treated for initial injuries at the scene, Alvarez and the three passengers were transported to area hospitals.

Police referred Alvarez to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office on several charges, including operating after revocation causing great bodily harm, OWI fourth offense, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Alvarez was released Monday after posting bond.

