A 7-year-old Whitewater boy was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by an ATV driven by a 14-year-old Beloit boy in the town of Albion, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Dane County deputies and Edgerton Fire and EMS responded to 226 Goede Road in the town of Albion on the report of the crash, Lt. Matthew Karls said in a statement.
Investigators determined that the Beloit teen was driving a Polaris G-Force 500 CC four-wheeler ATV on the residential property when it struck the boy, causing life-threatening injuries, Karls said.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Edgerton Hospital and then by Med Flight helicopter to University Hospital, Karls said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction Teams are assisting with the ongoing investigation.