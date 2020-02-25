You are the owner of this article.
White man tells black Madison police officer: 'I'm superior,' 'I'm going to kill you', police say

madison cop car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
James Schultz

Schultz

A 44-year-old man was arrested Monday night after creating repeated disturbances at a hotel Downtown, telling a black Madison police officer he was "superior" because he was white and threatening that same officer. 

James Schultz, 44, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and battery or threat to a law enforcement officer. 

The Madison Police Department is asking the Dane County District Attorney's office to add a hate crime enhancer to the charges, which would make the potential punishment more severe. 

Officers responded to the incident inside of the Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St., around 8:30 p.m., according to Madison Police.

Schultz continued to come back inside of the Best Western after police and hotel management asked him to leave because of his "repeated disturbances", spokesman Joel DeSpain said. 

When the black officer told Schultz he could be cited for trespassing, Schultz told the officer, "I'm white, you're black. I'm superior to you, mother (expletive). ... I'm going to kill you. ... You can't touch me," DeSpain said. 

DeSpain said Schultz made more racist statements while being taken to the Dane County Jail. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

