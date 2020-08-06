White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to two Black teen girls, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 57-year-old white man was arrested Wednesday after making sexual and "racially derogatory" comments to two Black teenage girls, Madison police said.

Ronald Pappas was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and resisting arrest for the incident, which happened on McKenna Boulevard, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a man acting strangely in the street around 9 p.m. While officers were talking with Pappas about his behavior, they were approached by the two victims and a woman who was with them, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The two girls, who are both 15, told police that Pappas made belittling comments about their race, as well as telling them about sexual acts he wanted to commit against them. Pappas told the two teenagers that they were worthless because of the color of their skin, DeSpain said.

Later, Pappas used a racial slur while talking with officers, stating that he was treating officers with respect but that they were treating him as if he were a Black person, DeSpain said.