You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to 2 Black teen girls, Madison police say
alert top story

White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to 2 Black teen girls, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 57-year-old white man was arrested Wednesday after making sexual and “racially derogatory” comments to two Black teenage girls, Madison police said.

Ronald Pappas

Pappas

Ronald Pappas, of Monona, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and resisting arrest for the incident, which happened on McKenna Boulevard, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a man acting strangely in the street around 9 p.m. While officers were talking with Pappas about his behavior, they were approached by the two alleged victims and a woman who was with them, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The two girls, who are both 15, told police that Pappas made belittling comments about their race, as well as telling them about sexual acts he wanted to commit against them. Pappas told the two teenagers that they were worthless because of the color of their skin, DeSpain said.

Later, Pappas used a racial slur while talking with officers, stating that he was treating officers with respect but that they were treating him as if he were a Black person, DeSpain said.

While Pappas was being taken into custody, he dropped to the ground in an attempt to avoid going into the squad car, prompting the additional tentative charge of resisting, DeSpain said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Pappas remained in the Dane County Jail.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics