White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to 2 Black teen girls, Madison police say

A 57-year-old white man was arrested Wednesday after making sexual and “racially derogatory” comments to two Black teenage girls, Madison police said.
Ronald Pappas, of Monona, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and resisting arrest for the incident, which happened on McKenna Boulevard, according to the Madison Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a man acting strangely in the street around 9 p.m. While officers were talking with Pappas about his behavior, they were approached by the two alleged victims and a woman who was with them, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The two girls, who are both 15, told police that Pappas made belittling comments about their race, as well as telling them about sexual acts he wanted to commit against them. Pappas told the two teenagers that they were worthless because of the color of their skin, DeSpain said.
Later, Pappas used a racial slur while talking with officers, stating that he was treating officers with respect but that they were treating him as if he were a Black person, DeSpain said.
While Pappas was being taken into custody, he dropped to the ground in an attempt to avoid going into the squad car, prompting the additional tentative charge of resisting, DeSpain said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Pappas remained in the Dane County Jail.
Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father
Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter
3 charged this week with looting Downtown store during protests
UW-Madison fined $74,000 over care of research animals
Girl, 13, identified as victim in Madison stabbing homicide
9-year-old hit in one of 5 different shootings across Madison in 24 hours
2 charged with battery for attack during protest that injured state Sen. Tim Carpenter
Man in racially tinged Downtown Madison hit and run charged with felony
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing victim to death in Southwest Side homicide
Charges filed against Sun Prairie woman in fatal hit-and-run
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.