Westfield man arrested after hit-and-run crash with stolen vehicle on Far East Side, Madison police say

A Westfield man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash with a stolen vehicle on the Far East Side on Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Jupiter Drive. Witnesses said a vehicle driven by a man crashed into a parked car and the man and a woman who was a passenger ran away from the scene, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The two were located nearby by officers. The driver, Kenneth S. Holden, 30, had two warrants for his arrest, and had failed to return the vehicle to an acquaintance, Fryer said.

Holden was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of resisting or obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without consent, Fryer said.

The woman was warned for obstructing as she initially provided a false name to officers, and then released, Fryer said.

