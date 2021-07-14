Western Wisconsin man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

A western Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday for participating in the siege on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Joshua Munn, who is from the small village of Melrose about 45 minutes northeast of La Crosse in Jackson County, has been charged for several offenses, including knowingly entering a restricted building unlawfully, when he allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of his family.
Munn appeared in federal court before Magistrate Judge Peter Oppeneer in Madison Tuesday. Munn was released with conditions he must follow before his next court date, which was set for July 21 in D.C. His case will now be handled in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The Federal Defender’s Office, which represented Munn in the hearing, said they have no comment on the case.
The FBI said it found evidence that Josh Munn, Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. They traveled to Washington, D.C., from Texas, but the Department of Justice said Josh now lives in Wisconsin.
The other four Munns — Kristi, Thomas, Dawn and Kayli — were arrested Tuesday in Borger, Texas, according to records in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
According to the criminal complaint against the family:
An FBI agent identified Josh and members of his family inside of the U.S. Capitol in multiple videos from Jan. 6.
Several social media posts and information from a tipster allowed the FBI to identify the Munns by the clothing they were wearing that day. The agent also conducted interviews with three people familiar with the Munns who identified them in screenshots of videos from inside the Capitol.
Josh was wearing a black coat, a gray Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a camouflage face covering.
In one of the videos, the agent identified Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh and Kayli crawling through a window of the U.S. Capitol around 2:25 p.m. Other videos show them walking around inside various areas of the building and then exiting through another window just before 3:20 p.m.
The agent also reviewed the Facebook accounts of the family. Comments, private messages and other media confirmed that the Munns entered the U.S. Capitol and remained inside.
“Before you hear it on the news I am I (sic) family marched on DC today it was extremely cool,” Josh wrote in a Facebook message to a friend. “We did enter the Capitol building.”
A cellphone associated with Josh was being used in the interior of the U.S. Capitol building that day, according to location data.
Josh and his family members face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, as well as parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building.
State Journal reporter Ed Treleven contributed to this report.