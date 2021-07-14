Western Wisconsin man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

A western Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday for participating in the siege on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

Joshua Munn, who is from the small village of Melrose about 45 minutes northeast of La Crosse in Jackson County, has been charged for several offenses, including knowingly entering a restricted building unlawfully, when he allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of his family.

Munn appeared in federal court before Magistrate Judge Peter Oppeneer in Madison Tuesday. Munn was released with conditions he must follow before his next court date, which was set for July 21 in D.C. His case will now be handled in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The Federal Defender’s Office, which represented Munn in the hearing, said they have no comment on the case.

The FBI said it found evidence that Josh Munn, Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. They traveled to Washington, D.C., from Texas, but the Department of Justice said Josh now lives in Wisconsin.

The other four Munns — Kristi, Thomas, Dawn and Kayli — were arrested Tuesday in Borger, Texas, according to records in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.