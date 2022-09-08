 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westbound lanes of I-90/94 open after being closed for 8 hours at Wisconsin Dells

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 were open again Thursday morning following a crash between two semi-trucks that closed the lanes at Highway 12 Wednesday night.

The interstate reopened at 4:02 a.m. following the crash at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

No additional details were available on the crash.

