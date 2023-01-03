 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Side restaurant owner injured trying to stop theft of food and tip jar money, Madison police say

Jenella R. Robinson booking photo

Jenella R. Robinson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A West Side restaurant owner was injured trying to stop a woman from stealing a customer’s food and tip jar money on New Year’s Eve, Madison police reported.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to an unidentified restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road after the owner followed the woman outside and tried to get the food back, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

During the encounter, the woman hit the owner in the face, leaving a visible injury, Fryer said.

The woman, Jenella R. Robinson, 44, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.

