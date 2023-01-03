West Side restaurant owner injured trying to stop theft of food and tip jar money, Madison police say

A West Side restaurant owner was injured trying to stop a woman from stealing a customer’s food and tip jar money on New Year’s Eve, Madison police reported.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to an unidentified restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road after the owner followed the woman outside and tried to get the food back, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

During the encounter, the woman hit the owner in the face, leaving a visible injury, Fryer said.

The woman, Jenella R. Robinson, 44, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022