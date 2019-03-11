A restaurant on Madison's West Side was burglarized Saturday morning by someone who smashed a glass door.
The smash and grab burglary was discovered by a Madison police officer on routine patrol at 6:45 a.m. at the Great Wall, 4515 Verona Road, police said.
The burglar broke a sliding glass door to gain access to the Chinese restaurant.
"The owner responded to the restaurant and determined two cash drawers, one containing money, were missing," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
No description of the suspect was given.