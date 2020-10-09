West Side resident wakes up to find marijuana, realizes home has been burglarized, Madison police say

A West Side homeowner woke up Thursday morning to find a bag of marijuana on the kitchen floor, then realized the house had been burglarized while he and his wife slept, Madison police reported.

The man told police that his wallet and other items were missing from the home in the 100 block of North Yellowstone Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

In addition, a white 2017 Audi Q5 had been taken from the driveway, DeSpain said.

Finding of no evidence in reported hate crime, crash into church top recent crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.