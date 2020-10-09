 Skip to main content
West Side resident wakes up to find marijuana, realizes home has been burglarized, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A West Side homeowner woke up Thursday morning to find a bag of marijuana on the kitchen floor, then realized the house had been burglarized while he and his wife slept, Madison police reported.

The man told police that his wallet and other items were missing from the home in the 100 block of North Yellowstone Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

In addition, a white 2017 Audi Q5 had been taken from the driveway, DeSpain said.

Finding of no evidence in reported hate crime, crash into church top recent crime news in Madison area

