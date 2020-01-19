West Side homicide victim was 20-year-old man, Madison police say

Madison police are asking for the public's assistance as its Violent Crime Unit continues to investigate a weekend homicide that occurred inside an apartment on McKenna Boulevard on the city's West Side.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Sunday the victim, whom officers found in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, was a 20-year-old African American man.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim.

DeSpain said the victim has ties to Madison and Chicago with relatives in both cities but it was unclear which city the victim resided in.

No suspects or motive had been identified Sunday, he said.

Officers went to the scene after someone in the apartment building reported gunshots. They found the victim, who had several gunshot wounds, inside an apartment, DeSpain said. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted. The victim was the only person in the apartment when officers arrived.

The victim was not a resident of the apartment, DeSpain said, and police are not yet aware of why the victim was in the apartment or why he was targeted there.