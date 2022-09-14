West Side crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 delayed by small fire on school bus, authorities say

A crash on the West Side on Tuesday afternoon seriously injured one person and sent three people to a hospital, with one delayed by a small fire on a school bus, authorities reported.

Madison Fire Department crews sent to the 500 block of South Gammon Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a crash found a Honda CR-V with significant driver-side damage wedged against an armored vehicle, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 2 and Medic 2 had to extricate the driver of the Honda CR-V, who was pinned inside the vehicle and appeared to be unresponsive. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Schuster said.

Engine 7 made contact with three people in the other vehicle, and while they reported their injuries to be non-life threatening, two were taken by ambulance to a hospital, Schuster said.

While at the crash scene, firefighters noticed a school bus stopped in another lane nearby with smoke coming from the rear windows. While the school bus driver was extinguishing the fire, Engine 7’s officer started evacuating the middle-school students, who were evaluated by fire crews. None were injured, Schuster said.

The bus evacuation caused a short shutdown of southbound Gammon Road, delaying paramedics taking one crash patient to a hospital, Schuster said.