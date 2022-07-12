 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Milwaukee officer hit by bullet fragment after another fired at armed suspect, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

WEST MILWAUKEE — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.

Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet hit the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.

Charges are pending.

