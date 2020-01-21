West High School student found with loaded handgun in school, Madison police say

A West High School student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded handgun to the Near West Side school, Madison police said.

Tyrese T. Williams, 18, was arrested on a tentative felony charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

West High's school resource officer received information Tuesday morning about a student possibly having a gun in the building, DeSpain said. The handgun was found in Williams' backpack when it was searched, DeSpain said.

Principal Karen Boran said in an email to parents that "response protocols" were put in place when school staff learned about the potential of a firearm.

"The weapon was confiscated, and the student was arrested and escorted from the building without disruption," Boran said. "MPD is handling the investigation and West administration will follow up with school consequences."

The district's disciplinary policy requires a student found with a firearm to be suspended and recommended for expulsion. Possession of a firearm on school grounds, if convicted, can result in up to 1½ years in prison.