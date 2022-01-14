 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Allis shootout results in fatal self-inflicted gunshot, authorities say
West Allis shootout results in fatal self-inflicted gunshot, authorities say

WEST ALLIS — A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, authorities reported.

A caller told police a man had pointed a gun at him or her, then got in a car and drove away about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the driver and exchanged gunfire with him. The man then fled into an apartment not far away.

Police set up a perimeter around the apartment and later heard a single gunshot. When officers entered the apartment they found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.

