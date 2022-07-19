Well-known Madison musician, instructor accused of grooming girls for sex will not be charged

The Dane County District Attorney's Office declined to charge a well-known local musician who was accused by more than a dozen women of grooming them when they were children for eventual sexual relationships once they became adults.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown told Oregon police that no charges could be brought against David Henzie-Skogen, 42, of Madison, because the former Youngblood Brass Band drummer didn't break any laws and only started sexual relationships with the girls once they turned 18, according to a copy of the investigation obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Asked to confirm the report, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said only that "the Oregon police have not formally referred any charges related to this matter to my office at this time."

In October, thirteen women came forward alleging that Henzie-Skogen sent inappropriate messages to them, many while they were students participating in the Oregon-based Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps, where he worked as an instructor.

The marching band, which draws students from Oregon High School but is not affiliated with the school, declined to renew Henzie-Skogen's contract last May when the allegations first surfaced.

Lauren, one of Henzie-Skogen's accusers who did not want her last name used, said in an email that the charging decision "makes me want to scream and cry all over again."

"This is never going to leave me," she said. "I think the DA has made a big mistake."

Another accuser, Madeline, said she hoped the social consequences Henzie-Skogen has faced will keep him from doing it to others in the future.

"I don't think people understand how much damage he has done," she said. "It was immensely traumatic to realize that I was manipulated and abused by someone I trusted since I was kid."

The Wisconsin State Journal spoke with two additional accusers of the musician, both of whom were also dismayed by the decision.

"Our society has shown a pattern of not legally holding people like David accountable," one of them said.

Developing relationships

Investigators with the Oregon Police Department, which launched its investigation in October, spoke to witnesses and accusers who said Henzie-Skogen had a long history of developing relationships with girls as young as 14 and once filmed himself having sex with a woman without her knowledge.

"He utilized friendship and apparent authority of being a highly skilled and decorated musician to his advantage," Oregon police detective Kevin Gowan concluded in the investigation.

"He would often wait until the females turned 18, graduated high school and graduated from the program before initiating a sexual relationship," Gowan said.

According to the investigative reports, two people told Oregon police that Nick Lane, the former executive director of Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps, had been told Henzie-Skogen was messaging underage girls in the program but that Lane "did not really seem to take the information seriously." Lane left the group in late 2020.

When a drum major in the group went to Lane with the same information, Lane "did not express concerns, nor did he address the allegations," the investigation said.

Because the information about Lane came to them from secondhand sources, police determined they didn't have any legal authority to contact him. Lane did not respond to two phone calls by a State Journal reporter requesting comment and an attempt to contact him through an intermediary.

Ken McGlauchlen, the president of the group's board, said the drum corps scene had a history of being rife with comments and behavior that would not be tolerated today.

"It doesn't make it right but it is what it was," McGlauchlen said.

Oregon police referred two other accusers, one of them Lauren, to authorities in Middleton and Dane County. The women eventually decided against contacting other law enforcement agencies, according to the investigation.

The woman with whom Henzie-Skogen filmed himself having sex without her knowledge reported the incident to Madison police but declined to press charges, the investigation said. Madison police did not respond to questions about the incident.

Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said her department's investigation of Henzie-Skogen was closed and declined further comment.

Henzie-Skogen did not respond to a request for comment. The local musician still owns his home on the Near East Side. A woman renting the property for the summer said Henzie-Skogen has moved to Los Angeles.

'It's all fair game'

In their investigation, Oregon police spoke to three women who were in the marching band and started communicating with Henzie-Skogen while they were underage and lived in Oregon. One of them was 14 when she first received messages from Henzie-Skogen; the others were 15.

Two of the women said the messaging began as casual friendships, with chats about music and the drum corps.

But once they turned 16 and 17, Henzie-Skogen's messages turned more intense and veered into comments about how he was excited for them to turn 18 and that he wanted to give one of them "birthday spankings," according to the investigative report.

"Once you realize that it's just everyone out there being whoever they are, however young or old, it's all fair game," Henzie-Skogen messaged one of them, according to the report.

"I can't believe that you think it's weird that you want to talk to me and I'm 33," he continued. "I should think it's weird. I probably legitimately should."

One girl and Henzie-Skogen had shared over 30,000 messages by the time she turned 18, police found.

Another woman told police that "David became close with her entire family prior to becoming close to her."

"She believed this was a tactic in which he was utilizing to get closer to her," the investigation said.

Interviews and police documents indicate that members of Youngblood Brass Band knew about Henzie-Skogen's involvement with young girls before the accusations surfaced.

Bandmates knew David "liked younger girls" but were unaware of the extent of his behavior at Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps, one member of the band said. Two other members of the band did not respond to a request for comment.

Because of the allegations against Henzie-Skogen and the disruption caused by the pandemic, Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps is trying to decide whether to disband permanently or "continue in a different manner," McGlauchlen said.

Staff and the group's board have been whittled down to a "skeleton crew," he said. "We're kind of in a holding pattern."