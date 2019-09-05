For the second straight night, an “elderly” man exposed himself to a woman at a Dane County laundromat, police reported.
Madison police said in a statement that a woman called for police Wednesday night about 9:30 p.m. after a stranger exposed himself to her as she washed clothes inside Carol's Milwaukee Street Laundry, 3700 Milwaukee St.
The woman said the man, who she described as being elderly and well dressed, began making small talk prior to exposing himself, police reported.
She described the man as white, with white hair, and wearing a green polo-style shirt and black dress pants.
Police said the woman’s description of the man is similar to one given by a victim who had a similar experience with a man at a McFarland laundry business on Tuesday night.