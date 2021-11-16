Weekend stabbing on State Street leads to attempted homicide charge

A Madison man was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a stabbing that happened Saturday morning on State Street that left another man with a wound to his neck.
According to a criminal complaint, a trauma doctor who treated the 35-year-old victim told police the wound just missed critical structures in the neck that could have created "a very different result" if the man had been stabbed a few inches in either direction.
Casey W. Wilson, 35, was also charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon for the incident, which happened in the 300 block of State Street at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
Wilson was ordered jailed on $100,000 bail Tuesday before Court Commissioner Brian Asmus, who said the severity of the charge gives Wilson too great an incentive not to return to court if released on lower bail. Public defender Guy Cardamone, appearing with Wilson, said Wilson is an Iraq War veteran who has admitted to nothing, and that the narrative of the incident given to police is entirely from the alleged victim.
According to the complaint:
The man who was stabbed told police he had gone to meet up with a friend who sleeps in a vestibule in the 300 block of State Street, bought some beer and they hung out in the vestibule drinking it.
The man said while sitting with his friend, another man, later identified as Wilson, approached. He said he isn't friendly with Wilson but knows him from seeing him around occasionally because they're both homeless. Out of nowhere, the man said, Wilson said, "I hate thieves," and continued by adding, "You gonna take me to my (expletive)." He added, "You're gonna die today."
The man said Wilson took out a knife from a sheath under his jacket, jumped on top of the man and stabbed him in the neck. The man said he didn't immediately realize he had been stabbed but then saw blood and began to feel pain.
When the man tried to get up on his hands and knees, he told police, Wilson jumped on top of him again and hit him in the face at least five times.
Sometime earlier in the week, the man told police, Wilson had said he wanted to kill someone, saying, "I don't know if I wanna stab someone and run off, or sit in their blood and wait for the police." The man said he then saw the same knife that Wilson would later use to stab him.
The man's friend told police that before the stabbing, Wilson had come over to them and began yelling about being owed money, then began fighting with the man who was later stabbed. He said he didn't see the stabbing itself, but realized once Wilson had walked away that his friend had been stabbed.
Wilson was arrested a short time later after police located him using city street cameras. When police searched his belongings they found dried blood on his backpack and a knife in a leather sheath in the backpack. Another knife was found in the pocket of a jacket found with the backpack.