Weekend stabbing on State Street leads to attempted homicide charge

The man said while sitting with his friend, another man, later identified as Wilson, approached. He said he isn't friendly with Wilson but knows him from seeing him around occasionally because they're both homeless. Out of nowhere, the man said, Wilson said, "I hate thieves," and continued by adding, "You gonna take me to my (expletive)." He added, "You're gonna die today."

The man said Wilson took out a knife from a sheath under his jacket, jumped on top of the man and stabbed him in the neck. The man said he didn't immediately realize he had been stabbed but then saw blood and began to feel pain.

When the man tried to get up on his hands and knees, he told police, Wilson jumped on top of him again and hit him in the face at least five times.

Sometime earlier in the week, the man told police, Wilson had said he wanted to kill someone, saying, "I don't know if I wanna stab someone and run off, or sit in their blood and wait for the police." The man said he then saw the same knife that Wilson would later use to stab him.

The man's friend told police that before the stabbing, Wilson had come over to them and began yelling about being owed money, then began fighting with the man who was later stabbed. He said he didn't see the stabbing itself, but realized once Wilson had walked away that his friend had been stabbed.