'We do have a safe city': Gunfire, car thefts down in Madison after summertime anti-crime push

Incidents of gunfire and car thefts are going down, according to recent Madison police data, a sign that the city is turning back some of its most concerning types of crime.

Between June and October, the city had seen a 21% drop in shots fired cases and a 5% drop in stolen vehicles compared to 2021.

Critically, gunfire decreased 21% compared to levels from 2017 to 2021.

In a media briefing last month, Police Chief Shon Barnes said the data should reassure residents that crime is going down.

"I know for a lot of people it may not feel that way," Barnes said.

"But I do want to tell our community that we do have a safe city," he said. "We're trending in the right direction."

Madison police focused on curbing gunfire and vehicle theft as part of their summer strategic plan, a crime reduction program rolled out between June and October.

For gunfire, the citywide drop was made possible by boosted efforts to recover firearms and keeping investigative practices consistent, Barnes said in an interview.

"We did the same thing over and over again," the police chief said.

All told, officers recovered 168 guns as evidence of a crime over a five-month span. The city did not have gunfire "hot spots" either, meaning four incidents within a half mile area over 10 days.

Barnes had set a goal of a 15% reduction for both crimes, going beyond a 10% crime reduction level that he called the "gold standard" of police work.

Stolen autos did only see a 5% drop in the five-month effort, but two car brands uniquely susceptible to theft greatly impacted those numbers.

Kia and Hyundai cars, which have a manufacturing flaw that allows their engine to be started with a simple USB cable, made up 45% of vehicle thefts in July and August.

Social media only made that trend worse.

Popular Tik Tok videos made by the Milwaukee-based "Kia Boys," which teaches viewers how to steal the cars, quickly spread the trend to Madison, said Detective Sgt. Scott Reitmeier.

To cut back the thefts, police restructured their approach to stolen auto cases by assigning burglary detectives to stolen auto cases. At the community-level, police handed out about 150 wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners. By October, only 9% of cars stolen in the city were those brands, Reitmeier said.

Because stolen vehicles are often used to commit more burglaries and steal more cars, having burglary detectives work both kinds of crime helped solve cases, Reitmeier said.

But data from this year reaffirmed to authorities that stealing cars remains a huge problem for the city's teenagers.

Of the 70 people police arrested for stealing cars, 38% of them were under the age of 18.

In the coming months, the police department will add six officers for youth engagement, which Barnes hope will engage the city's young people about the dangers and consequences of crime.

"We really hope to tackle this problem from a prevention side," Barnes said. "We're never going to see the decreases that we want to see if we're just thinking about apprehension."