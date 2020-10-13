Wauwatosa police chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

After five nights of protests and sporadic unrest, police Chief Barry Weber said during an online news conference Monday that he disagrees with Biskupic's recommendations because Mensah was found to have acted legally when he used deadly force in all three shooting deaths.

"I've never heard of any police officer ever being disciplined for something they may or may not do in the future," Weber said, noting that the decision is ultimately up to the commission to decide.

"Joseph Mensah's been cleared by the district attorney in three different cases. There's been no reason to this point, and none that I can see, (for why) he should be removed from the force," the chief said.

Kimberley Motley, the Cole family's attorney, rejected Weber's position, again calling Mensah "unfit" and renewing her call that he and the chief be fired.

"I think that position of the chief is another reason why he needs to be terminated as well," Motley said, adding: "Joseph Mensah is not credible and neither is Chief Weber."

Mayor Dennis McBride, who also spoke at the news conference, openly questioned in the past whether Mensah should remain on the force. But on Monday, he declined to say where he now stands, explaining that he didn't want to put additional pressure on the police and fire commissioners.