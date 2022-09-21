Wausau man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth

A Wausau man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jacob Ring, 31 of Wausau, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on May 27.

Ring became known to law enforcement in April 2021, after he was identified by multiple witnesses as a known source for methamphetamine in the Wausau area. Between June and July, authorities used a confidential informant to purchase over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Ring on two occasions. Ring had a backpack containing over 300 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a smoking device with him when he was arrested in August 2021, United States Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley noted a significant sentence was warranted because of Ring’s lengthy criminal history and the amount of methamphetamine he distributed. Conley also said that Ring was under supervision for prior Wisconsin methamphetamine convictions at the time he committed the offenses in this case. Conley ordered the sentence imposed in this case to run concurrently with any other sentence Ring is serving as a result of revocation of that supervision.