Wausau babysitter sentenced to 43 years for killing infant boy

WAUSAU — A Wausau woman accused of killing an infant boy she was babysitting and attempting to cover up his death must spend 43 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Marissa Tietsort, 31, pleaded no contest in November to first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse. An autopsy showed that the 11-week-old boy suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone.

After the baby's death, Tietsort dressed him up in a snowsuit and took him to McDonald's before giving him back to his mother without telling her he was dead. Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son, authorities said.

Tietsort was also ordered to serve 23 years of extended supervision following her prison term, WAOW-TV reported.