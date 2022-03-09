Wausau babysitter sentenced to 43 years for killing infant boy

WAUSAU — A Wausau woman accused of killing an infant boy she was babysitting and attempting to cover up his death must spend 43 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Marissa Tietsort, 31, pleaded no contest in November to first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse. An autopsy showed that the 11-week-old boy suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone.
After the baby's death, Tietsort dressed him up in a snowsuit and took him to McDonald's before giving him back to his mother without telling her he was dead. Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son, authorities said.
Tietsort was also ordered to serve 23 years of extended supervision following her prison term, WAOW-TV reported.
People are also reading…
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.