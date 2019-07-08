Four Wausau area 18-year-old men are accused of beating of a 15-year-old boy and leaving him in the woods in an apparent attempted robbery, the Wausau Pilot and Review reported in this story.
Police reported that the men picked up the 15-year-old just after 2 a.m. Friday before telling him they were planning a robbery to finance a purchase of drugs, drove the boy to the Wausau School Forest and walked into the woods when an argument ensued.
One of the suspects then pulled a knife and threatened to kill the boy, who was beaten but not stabbed, police said, the paper reported.
The 15-year-old was left in the woods without a cell phone and walked to a nearby road, where he flagged down a passerby who called 911, then was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, the paper reported.
Charges that included child abuse and robbery were filed Friday against Colton Bradberry, of Schofield; and Devin W. Noskowiak, Mitchell Tesch and Curtis Schulz, all of Wausau, the paper said.
Bradberry has 10 open cases in Marathon County Circuit Court including two child sex assault cases, the paper reported.