A Waupun man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Dodge County overnight, authorities reported.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it responded just after midnight to the crash on Highway 68 near Lakeland Road in the town of Trenton.
Investigators determined that a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 26-year-old Waupun man was heading east on 68 when it left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its roof, according to a police news release.
The man who was driving was non-responsive at the scene and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital while lifesaving efforts continued. He was pronounced dead at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.