Waupun bicyclist dies in collision with car in Columbia County, authorities say

A Waupun bicyclist died in a collision with car in Columbia County on Sunday morning, authorities reported.
Carol Ann Vander Woude, 58, died in the crash about 8:30 a.m. on Highway B just west of Williams Road in Otsego Township, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.
The crash occurred as Wander Woude’s bicycle and a 2019 Honda Civic were traveling west on Highway B and the Civic began overtaking the bicycle, Brander said.
Vander Woude was dead at the scene by a Medflight doctor, Brandner said.
The Civic driver, who was not named, is cooperating with the investigation and there the crash did not appear to be caused by alcohol or drug use, Brandner said.
