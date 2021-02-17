Waunakee woman pleads guilty to riot-related looting, placed in deferred prosecution

A Waunakee woman who was among the first charged after riots Downtown caused widespread property damage and looting in May was ordered placed in a deferred prosecution program after she pleaded guilty Wednesday to burglary and criminal damage to property.

Gabrielle M. Kokesh, 20, pleaded guilty to both charges she faced for taking part in a break-in at August, 414 State St., and for breaking a window at Power Nine Games, 341 State St., on May 30.

The riot followed a day of peaceful demonstrations over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Under a plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney William Brown and Kokesh's attorney, Jonas Bednarek, Kokesh pleaded guilty to both charges but convictions were not entered. Instead, the case will be suspended while Kokesh takes part in a deferred prosecution program offered by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

Under that program, for which contracts typically last for a year, Kokesh would have to take part in any programs ordered by the program and not commit any new crimes. Once she has completed the program, she can seek formal dismissal of the charges.

But if Kokesh fails to complete the program, she would return to court to be formally convicted and sentenced.