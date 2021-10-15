Waunakee woman charged with OWI homicide in wrong-way crash on I-94, authorities say

A 41-year-old Waunakee woman has been charged with OWI homicide and reckless homicide for a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 in Monroe County that killed a person and seriously injured two more, authorities reported.
A criminal complaint alleges that Carrie Herbst was driving east on I-94 around 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 when she exited near Three Bears Resort, then turned around, drove back up the exit ramp and west in the eastbound lanes for about a mile before colliding with other vehicles, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a statement.
A witness told law enforcement that he had traveled behind Herbst’s vehicle on I-94 and exited at the same time. The witness said he observed Herbst’s vehicle weave across the lanes of travel, Croninger said.
An open intoxicant was found in Herbst’s vehicle, Croninger said.
Following an investigation, Herbst was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Croninger said, and he charged her with first-degree reckless homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Herbst made her first appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Wednesday and is due back in court on Jan. 10, Croninger said.
Authorities ask anyone who believes they may have been a motorist on I-94 at the time of the crash or who believes they may have information about the crash to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or the Wisconsin State Patrol.