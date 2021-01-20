Waunakee woman arrested for 4th OWI after hit-and-run crash in Middleton

A Waunakee woman was arrested for a fourth OWI after a hit-and-run crash in Middleton early Wednesday, police said.

Brie Straseskie, 42, was tentatively charged with the fourth OWI, which is a felony offense in Wisconsin, and she was also issued a citation for hit-and-run to a property adjacent to the roadway, Middleton police Sgt. Michael Wood said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Park Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of the sounds of a car crash, Wood said. The caller said the car then left the scene. When officers arrived, they found fresh tire tracks in the snow in a residence's yard and damage to a mailbox.

The caller gave a description of the car, which officers were able to find and stop a few minutes later. Straseskie showed signs of impairment by alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol, Wood said. She was arrested after performing field sobriety tests.

