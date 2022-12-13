Waunakee veterinarian charged with punching, kicking dogs and cat

The former owner of a Waunakee animal clinic is facing charges of mistreating animals after a police investigation found that he repeatedly hit and kicked six dogs and a cat in front of his employees over several years.

On Monday, Dr. Wesley N. Arnett, 45, of Madison, was charged with six misdemeanor charges of mistreating animals at the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic which he first opened in 2007.

From May 2020 to June 2022, employees at the clinic saw Arnett slam dogs' heads into the wall and floor, hit dogs with his fists and tools and punch a cat in the head, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

Apart from interviews with employees, video footage from the clinic reviewed by Waunakee investigators showed Arnett hitting and kicking dogs.

Some clinic employees told police that Arnett didn't appeared to show remorse for his actions, according to the complaint. Others said he claimed he didn't remember the incidents once employees started to confront him, and once apologized to a vet technician after punching a Lab in the face.

One employee said that Arnett's drinking on the job led her to quit the clinic.

Arnett has an initial court appearance next Monday.

On its website, the vet clinic said that Arnett is no longer the owner and that no other employees were involved in the abuse.

"We have zero tolerance for such behavior," the clinic said. "The current veterinary professionals at Waunakee have dedicated their lives to providing high-quality care of animals and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all animals in our care."

Arnett graduated from the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine in 2006 and opened the clinic in 2007, according to the clinic's website and his LinkedIn page.

