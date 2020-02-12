Waunakee teen's joyride turns into K9 manhunt, police say

A routine traffic stop turned into a K9 search for a Waunakee teen who eluded Madison police officers after he sped away from the stop Monday, Madison police said.

A Madison police officer pulled the minivan over because the teen failed to stop for a stop sign, the license plates were expired and registered to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, the teen gunned the engine and peeled out on Piping Rock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.

The officer did not chase the van but got back into his cruiser and followed the van’s path. A woman who was driving toward the officer flagged him down and told him she saw a van race through a stop sign ahead, at the intersection of Piping Rock Road and Chapel Hill Road.

The officer found the van which had slid on a patch of ice and stopped in the middle of Piping Rock Road. Several young people fled from the vehicle according to a witness, DeSpain said.

Police brought in a K9 to help search for the driver and soon he was in MPD custody.

Jamone T. Jones, 17, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding police, as well as a parole hold.