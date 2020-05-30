Waunakee police investigate Friday shooting related to alleged vehicle theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Officers with the Waunakee Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place at the city's Woodland Drive early Friday.

According to a department press release, officers responded to the 5900 block of Woodland Drive at 7:15 a.m. Friday for a shots fired incident.

An investigation found that a vehicle had been stolen from the residence earlier in the morning. The alleged suspects later returned to the home to look for property they had left behind and were confronted by the homeowner, according to the release.

Police say one of the four suspects involved in the incident displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots. There were no injuries and it remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Waunakee Police Department at 608-849-4523 or the tip line at 608-849-2847.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the incident.

